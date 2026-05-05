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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | All 'credible' Hindu leaders will join BJP in next five years: CM Himanta

Sarma said that two major 'blunders' committed by Congress led to its worst performance in the past 25 years.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaHindu

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