Assam assembly elections 2026: BJP excludes ally UPPL from seat sharing pact

<p>Guwahati: It's official now. The ruling BJP in Assam will not share seats with United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), its ally since 2021 in Bodoland region, for the Assembly elections slated next month, while negotiations with three other allies concluded. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-elections-a-battle-between-gaurav-gogoi-and-himanta-sarma-3919909">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Thursday said the talks regarding seat sharing with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti concluded on Wednesday night. </p><p>"As far as the NDA is concerned, our discussions and negotiations completed last night. The understanding reached among the allies regarding the seats will now require approval by the Central Parliamentary Board. Once the process is completed, the names will be made public. But that will take a couple of days," Sarma told reporters.</p><p>When asked about the seat sharing with UPPL, Sarma said, "In Bodoland, we have finished seat sharing talks with BPF only. Now it is up to BPF how they reach an understanding with UPPL."</p><p><strong>Rajya Sabha support to UPPL</strong></p><p>The BJP, however, surprised observers by naming UPPL Chief Pramod Boro as the NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha berth. Boro on Thursday filed his nomination papers in the presence of BJP leaders including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Sarma on Wednesday named Boro as the NDA candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat while Minister Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowala (both BJP) were named for the two. Observers believe that by supporting Pramod for the Rajya Sabha, BJP kept the doors open for UPPL's support after the Assembly polls. </p><p><strong>Bodoland equation </strong></p><p>AGP and BPF had been NDA allies since 2016, when BJP formed its first government in Assam. The party, however, literally dumped BPF ahead of Assembly polls in 2021 when it roped in UPPL soon after the new Bodoland Accord was signed. The accord was signed for ending militancy in Bodoland region comprising five districts: Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Udalguri and Tamulpur in western and North Assam. Angry over BJP's move, BPF had joined the Congress-led Opposition alliance and contested the Assembly polls. </p>.Three Assam Congress MLAs join ruling BJP ahead of assembly polls.<p>The Bodoland region has 15 Assembly seats while the voters of Bodo communities are influential in another 12 outside the region. The UPPL had bagged seven out of eight seats it contested in 2021 while BJP won only two seats. </p><p><strong>BJP-UPPL ties soared just before the Bodoland</strong></p><p>Territorial Council polls were held in September last year, when BPF stormed back to power with absolute majority after five years. The UPPL is now gearing up to contest in all 15 Assembly seats in Bodoland and 12 others outside. </p><p><strong>Congress MLAs join BJP </strong></p><p>Three suspended Congress MLAs - Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sashikanta Das and Basanta Das - formally joined BJP at the party's state headquarters on Thursday morning. The three, who were elected from Karimganj (North) in Barak Valley and Raha and Mangaldoi constituency respectively, had earlier joined BJP activities but postponed formal joining fearing action under anti-defection law. The three are likely to get party tickets to contest the Assembly polls.</p>