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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP under criticism after Oppn leader's house raided, aides detained

AJP leader Chittaranjan Basumatary said a police team raided Gogoi's house in Dibrugarh in Upper Assam without citing any reason or following legal procedures.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsraidsPolice RaidAJP

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