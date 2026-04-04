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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | CM Himanta Sarma promises two free LPG cylinders during Bihu, Durga Puja

The Rongali Bihu festival will be celebrated from April 14, while Durga Puja festivities will commence in October.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsBJPAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaLPGAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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