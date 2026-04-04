<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tagsassam">Assam </a>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government will distribute one <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG </a>cylinder each to people free of cost during the Bihu and Durga Puja festival.</p>.<p>Addressing an election rally at Mahmora constituency in Charaideo district, Sarma, however, did not clarify whether the free gas cylinders will be distributed among all the people of Assam or to a certain section.</p>.<p>"Going forward, we will distribute two free cylinders during Bihu and Durga Puja to the people, so that they can celebrate merrily," he said.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Gaurav Gogoi: Congress govt deported more Bangladeshis than BJP .<p>One free LPG cylinder each will be provided during the Bihu and Durga Puja festival, he said.</p>.<p>The Rongali Bihu festival will be celebrated from April 14, while Durga Puja festivities will commence in October.</p>.<p>In March, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota had said local refineries have the capacity to meet only about 30 per cent of the state's LPG demand, indicating a possible shortage of cooking fuel in the coming days in the wake of the war in West Asia.</p>.<p>Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9, while the results will be declared on May 4. </p>