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Assam assembly elections 2026 | Congress releases 3rd list of 22 candidates

The third working president has also been nominated in the latest list, with the opposition party so far announcing a total of 87 candidates.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsCongressAssamAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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