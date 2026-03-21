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Assam Assembly elections 2026 | Congress releases fourth list of 7 candidates for polls; drops sitting MLA

Incumbent MLA Bhaskar Baruah from Titabor has been replaced by Pran Kurmi.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 23:44 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 23:44 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticscandidatesAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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