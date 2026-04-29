<p>Guwahati: Hours before the exit poll findings were released, the Opposition Congress in Assam on Wednesday exuded confidence about storming back to power with Gaurav Gogoi as the new Chief Minister. </p><p>"Whatever the exit poll says, we want to assure our workers that Congress and the Opposition parties will form the government this time and Gaurav Gogoi will become the new Chief Minister," Congress MP and senior party leader, Rakibul Hussain told reporters in Nagaon in central Assam. </p>.Cancel Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict’s enrolment as lawyer: Congress MP writes to President.<p>Gaurav is leading the Congress-led Opposition alliance of five parties with a target to rout out BJP and its allies from the power after 10 years. BJP, on the other hand, is confident of scoring a hattric by forming government for the third straight term. </p><p>Mira Borthakur, another Congress leader, questioned the exit polls saying those are done by some journalists who tries to safeguard BJP. "Based on the exit poll findings, BJP will try to create an atmosphere about their victory. But the ground reports suggest that the Opposition parties will storm back to power this time. So our workers must remain vigilant and keep patience till the last vote is counted on May 4," Borthakur, who is a candidate in Dispur Assembly constituency, said. Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Lok Sabha member from Nagaon, who quit Congress and joined BJP ahead of the polls on April 9, is her main contender. </p>.Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Pollsters predict BJP sweep in Assam, edge in Bengal; DMK to retain TN, UDF to take Kerala.<p><strong>All set for counting:</strong></p><p>The Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel on Wednesday said all preparations are in place for counting of votes in all 126 Assembly constituencies on May 4. He said an IAS officer from outside the state would be deployed in each constituency while more than 5,900 counting officilas will be on the job for smooth and fair counting. </p><p>Assam recorded 85.91 per cent polling in the single-phase polling on April 9. More than 2.50 crore voters exercised their franchise while 722 candidates contested the polls.</p>