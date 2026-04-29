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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress says Gaurav Gogoi will be CM if it wins power

EC is all set for counting of votes for all 126 Assembly constituencies on May 4.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:18 IST
India NewsAssamGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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