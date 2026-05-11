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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | From Congress bastion to BJP fortress: NDA set for historic third term

CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma will also etch his name in the political record books by being the first non-Congress CM to take oath for the second straight term.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsNDA

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