<p>Dispur is the prestigious Assembly constituency as it houses the state capital, the Assembly and the Secretariat. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile: </strong></p><p><strong>BJP: Pradyut Bordoloi</strong></p><p>Bordoloi, who was elected to Lok Sabha twice from Nagaon as a Congress candidate, joined BJP days before the Assembly elections and is contesting the Assembly polls from Dispur. The 67-year-old, had also held key portfolios in the Tarun Gogoi-led government in Congress (2001-2016). </p><p><strong>Congress: Mira Borthakur Goswami</strong></p><p>A former BJP leader, Mira contested the Lok Sabha polls in Guwahati in 2024 but lost to BJP. A graduate, Mira has declared business and social work as her profession. </p><p><strong>Jayanta Das, Independent: </strong></p><p>Das, a long-time BJP leader, quit the party after he was denied the ticket in Dispur. Jayanta has set the target to defeat Bordoloi.</p>