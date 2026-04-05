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Assam assembly elections 2026 | Land, cash or ST status, what will influence tea garden voters?

Tea garden votes shifted from Congress to BJP in 2014 due to the promise of ST status and development.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 13:52 IST
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Dipa Kalandi at Cinnamara tea estate in Jorhat.

Dipa Kalandi at Cinnamara tea estate in Jorhat.

Sumir Karmakar/DH

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Published 05 April 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndiaAssamElectionTea gardensAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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