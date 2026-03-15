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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | State gears up for major fight between BJP, Congress-led alliances

Almost similar to 2021, the poll battle in the Northeastern state is likely to be on issues centered around identity politics and the agenda for development.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssam News

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