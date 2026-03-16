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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Suspense hangs over alliances in BJP & Congress camps

BJP's inability to finalise seat sharing with its allies, AGP and BPF, has kept the suspense alive among party workers.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:43 IST
BJPCongressAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav GogoiAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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