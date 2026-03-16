<p>Guwahati: Suspense hangs over the alliances, both in ruling BJP and Opposition Congress camp in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-elections-2026-dk-shivakumar-tejasvi-surya-enter-campaign-battle-for-congress-bjp-3933914">Assam</a>, with both the parties continuing efforts to finalise seat sharing pacts even on Monday.</p><p>The ruling BJP on Monday released the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/assembly-elections-2026-bjp-releases-first-lists-of-candidates-for-west-bengal-and-kerala-3933668">lists of its candidates</a> for West Bengal and Kerala but the party's inability to seal an understanding over seats with its allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), kept the suspense alive among party workers.</p><p>Even as Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/cant-drive-out-70-lakh-bangladeshis-must-create-conditions-for-them-to-leave-assam-cm-himanta-3930533">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> recently claimed that the seat sharing was complete, sources within AGP said a team of the party led by its president Atul Bora, is scheduled to meet BJP's central leaders on Tuesday before possible release of the candidate lists on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP's ally in Bodoland region since 2021, on Sunday hinted about contesting the polls on its own but the party kept the suspense on by not releasing its list of candidates. The UPPL led by Pramod Boro is likely to quit NDA, citing "neglect and insult" and the saffron party's growing ties with its rival BPF.</p><p>Congress, on the other hand, also remained short of sealing a seat sharing pact with Raijor Dal, an "anti-BJP" outfit led by MLA, Akhil Gogoi. Congress has reached an understanding with Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPM, CPI (ML) and All Party Hill Leaders Conference but the inability to get Rajir Dal on board keeps the possibility of a split opposition alive. </p><p><strong>Main battle</strong></p><p>The main battle, however, is likely to be between the two alliances led by BJP and Congress, respectively, while eyes will also be on Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and its solo battle in Muslim majority seats. </p>.<p>The AIUDF, a party having base among the state's Muslims (about 35% of the population) is gearing up for a solo fight this time with the Congress deciding to maintain distance from it, mainly to face BJP's Hindu-Muslim narrative. Congress and AIUDF had contested the polls together in the past. </p><p>Almost similar to 2021, the poll battle in the North-eastern state is likely to be on issues centered around identity politics and the agenda for development. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | State gears up for major fight between BJP, Congress-led alliances .<p><strong>Leadership fight</strong></p><p>The fight, however, is likely to be different on the leadership front compared to 2021 with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, for the first time, leading an alliance of the Opposition parties with a target to oust the ruling alliance led by CM Sarma.</p><p>For Sarma, this is going to be the first Assembly elections with him at the helm of power as the Chief Minister. Sarbananda Sonowal was the CM during the 2021 polls but BJP replaced him with Sarma after the results. A victory for BJP will also be a victory for Sarma as the CM. </p><p>"People of Assam have already decided to give us the mandate again due to the kind of steps we have taken to protect the identity and culture of the indigenous people and the development works. People are happy over our fight against the infiltrators, corruption free recruitment, establishment of peace and the efforts to invite investments and create jobs," Sarma said. </p><p>Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time, is confident about a change in guard. "People will oust the corrupt government led by Sarma and help us establish a new Assam, where all sections can live in peace, unity and enjoy their rights equally," Gaurav said. </p>