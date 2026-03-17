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Assam Assembly Elections: AIUDF announces Badruddin Ajmal as candidate

This will be 70-year-old Ajmal's first Assembly polls battle since 2006 elections, when AIUDF won 10 out of 126 seats in its maiden electoral contest.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsAIUDF

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