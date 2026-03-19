Assam assembly elections: BJP releases first list of candidates, CM Himanta to contest from Jalukbari

<p>Guwahati/New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 88 candidates for Assam Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/several-congress-leaders-willing-to-bjp-assam-cm-himanta-biswa-sarma-after-pradyut-bordolois-exit-3936825">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> from Jalukbari seat.</p><p>Sarma will contest from Jalukbari constituency in a bid to retain it for the sixth consecutive term.</p><p>Sitting BJP MP Hitendra Nath Goswami has been fielded against state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat.</p><p>Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Dispur and Bihpuria, respectively.</p>.<p>Among other recent entrants from the Congress, Sashi Kanta Das has been fielded from Raha (SC), while Kamalakhya Purkayastha has been shifted from Karimganj (North) to Katigorah.</p><p>Former AGP MLA Bhupen Roy, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Abhayapuri.</p><p>Cabinet ministers who will contest from their current seats are Ajanta Neog from Golaghat, Education minister Ranoj Pegu from Dhemaji (ST), Rupesh Gowala from Doomdooma, Binal Borah from Tingkhon, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad (SC), Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Krishendu Paul from Patharkandi and Kaushik Rai from Lakhipur.</p><p>Among those whose constituencies have been changed are Speaker Biswajit Daimary, shifted from Panery to Tamulpur (ST), and ministers Chandramohan Patowary (Dharmapur to Tihu) and Ranjeet Kumar Dass (Pathacharkuchi to Bhowanipur-Sorbhog).</p><p>Sports minister Nandita Garlosa, representing Haflong (ST), has been replaced by Rupali Langthasa, while Deputy speaker Numal Momin, representing Bokajan (ST), has been replaced by Surjya Rongphar.</p><p>Former Union minister Rameshwar Teli will contest from Duliajan, a seat currently represented by Terash Gowala, who has been elected to the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>The Mahmora seat, represented by minister Jogen Mohan, also recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, has been given to Suruj Dihingia.</p><p>Former minister and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita will contest from Rangia, while Sajay Kishan has been shifted from Tinsukia to Makum.</p><p>The party has increased the number of women candidates to six from two in the previous elections.</p><p>Besides Neog and Langthasa, the other women candidates are Nilima Devi (Mangaldoi-SC), Madhavi Das (Birsing Jarua), Jyotsna Kalita (Chamaria) and Niso Terangpi (Diphu-ST).</p><p>Among the first-timers are Pabitra Rabha from Goalpara West (ST), Himanshu Shekhar Baishya from Palasbari, Dhiraj Gowala from Titatbor, Dr Milon Das from Hailakandi, Rishiraj Hazarika from Ranganadi, Rupali Langthasa from Haflong (ST), Raju Mech from Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Victor Kumar Das from Goreswar, among others.</p><p>All three party general secretaries - Diplu Ranjan Sarma, former Lok Sabha MP and state minister Pallab Lochan Das and Pulok Gohain -- have been given tickets from New Guwahati, Bishwanath and Tinsukia, respectively.</p><p>Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief Tuliram Ronghang has been fielded from Rongkhang (ST) constituency.</p><p>The party has also given tickets to 27 other sitting MLAs from their respective seats.</p>.Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam polls, leaves 15 seats for allies.<p>Among prominent sitting MLAs denied tickets is former party president and minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, who was instrumental in bringing the chief minister into the BJP from the Congress. He represented East Guwahati, which has been renamed New Guwahati following delimitation.</p><p>Other sitting MLAs denied tickets include former minister Atul Bora (Dispur), Dipayan Chakraborty (Silchar), Amiya Kumar Bhuyan (Bihpuria), Hemango Thakuria (Palasbari), Pramode Barthakur (Biswanath), Ganesh Limbu (Barchalla), Diganta Ghatowal (Behali), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Hojai), Ajay Roy (Bijni), Mihirkanti Shome (Udharbond), Bidya Sing Engleng (Diphu-ST) and Dorsing Ronghang (Howraghat).</p><p>The BJP's central election committee finalised the first list of candidates at its meeting presided over by party president Nitin Nabin here on Wednesday evening.</p><p>The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other members of the BJP poll body.</p><p>BJP Assam unit chief Dilip Saikia and the CM were also present at the meeting.</p><p>Polling for 126 assembly constituencies will be held on April 9, while counting will be on May 4.</p>