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Assam assembly elections: BJP releases first list of candidates, CM Himanta to contest from Jalukbari

Sarma will contest from Jalukbari constituency in a bid to retain it for the sixth consecutive term.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 14:18 IST
BJPAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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