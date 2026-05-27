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Assam Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill

With the passage of the proposed legislation, Assam became the third state, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, to pass a Uniform Civil Code Bill.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsAssamUCC

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