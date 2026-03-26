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Assam Assembly polls: 67 candidates withdraw, 722 contestants across 126 seats

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam on Thursday said 815 candidates had filed 1,389 nominations across 126 constituencies.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 17:31 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 17:31 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndia PoliticsAssembly election

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