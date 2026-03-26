<p>A total of 67 candidates withdrew their nominations on Thursday on the final day to withdraw nominations for the Assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Assam">Assam </a>scheduled on April 9.</p><p>This reduced the number of candidates to contest in the single-phase polls to 722. </p><p>The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam on Thursday said 815 candidates had filed 1,389 nominations across 126 constituencies. </p><p>"Out of 789 validly nominated candidates, a total of 67 candidates have withdrawn their candidature today. Consequently, 722 candidates remain in the fray," the office said. </p><p>The main battle is expected to be between two alliances, one led by BJP under Himanta Biswa Sarma as the leader, another by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> led by Gaurav Gogoi. </p><p>Eyes will also be on Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, which will contest the Assembly polls on its own after long. </p>