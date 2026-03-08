<p>The Opposition camp in Assam apparently headed towards a set back ahead of next month's Assembly elections with Raijor Dal, a regional party headed by MLA Akhil Gogoi, on Sunday announcing that the move for a seat sharing arrangements with Congress collapsed. </p><p>The party, which had joined a proposed alliance of six Opposition parties in November last year, claimed that the alliance collapsed due to Congress' reluctance to give the Dhing seat, an Muslim-majority constituency in central Assam's Nagaon district.</p>.Assam government to transfer Rs 9,000 each to 40 lakh women ahead of Assembly elections.<p>The party blamed the "arrogance" of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and Lok Sabha member and senior party leader Rakibul Hussain for the collapse.</p><p>Raijor Dal had initially sought 27 Assembly seats (out of total 126) but the party scaled down its demand to 15. But Congress, according to Rajir Dal, on February 19 offered 13 seats that included only four seats from the list of their prefered constituencies. "They offered us for friendly fights in another five seats and four as preferred by them. But we requested them to give us the Dhing seat. The AICC and a few other leaders in Assam were in favour of giving us Dhing. But Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain are against it. Congress wanted us to surrender but we refused to bow down. We proposed for a Common Minimum Programme of the Opposition parties but Gaurav Gogoi rejected our proposal and broke the alliance displaying his arrogance," Raijor Dal spokespersons, Debanga Saurav Gogoi and Pranab Deka said in a statement on Sunday evening.</p><p>Aminul Islam of Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF is the present MLA in Dhing. AIUDF is not part of the Opposition alliance either. </p><p>"After our talks over seat sharing on February 19 failed, we wrote a letter the next day with the request for 15 seats. But Congress has disrespected us by not sending a response to our letter yet." </p><p>The statement came two days after Congress and three allies, Asom Jatiya Parishad, CPM and All Party Hill Leaders Conference announced to campaign jointly for the Opposition candidates for snatching power from BJP and its allies. "Congress also disrespectd us by keeping us out of the press conference regarding the joint campaign." </p><p>A similar proposed alliance between Congress and Raijor Dal did not materialise before the Assembly elections in 2021 and before by the polls for five Assembly seats in 2024.</p>.Assam CM's wife files criminal defamation case against MLA Akhil Gogoi.<p>Formed soon after the anti-CAA agitation in 2020, Raijor Dal contested the Assembly elections in alliance with AJP. But only Akhil Gogoi, President of the party, got elected from Sivasagar. Akhil was arrested on charges of links with the Maoists, following the violent protests against the CAA agitation, conststed the polls from inside the prison. The party, although is believed to have stronghold in some Assamese-dominated constituencies, gradually made inroads into a few minority-dominated constituencies including Dhing.</p><p>The party also got a boost recently when two suspended Congress MLAs, Sherman Ali and Abdul Rashid Mandal joined it. Congress state president, Gaurav Gogoi, however, expressed dismay over this. </p>