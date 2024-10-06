Assam: Bangladeshi national held near international border

Maintaining alert along the border, 1 illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the International border.



The apprehended individual's name is Md. Nahid Hussain, from Madiripur, Dhaka. 🇧🇩



Over 108 illegal Bangladeshis have been arrested so far.… pic.twitter.com/VGR4PEoLQ5