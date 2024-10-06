Assam: Bangladeshi national held near international border

<p>Guwahati: A Bangladeshi national was nabbed near the international border in Assam on Sunday by the police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.</p>.<p>He, however, did not share which location or sector the foreign national attempted to enter India illegally.</p>.10 arrested from Assam in nationwide crackdown on terror group: CM Himanta.<p>"Maintaining alert along the border, one illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the International border," Sarma said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"The apprehended individual's name is Md. Nahid Hussain, from Madiripur, Dhaka. Over 108 illegal Bangladeshis have been arrested so far. Good job Team!" Sarma said.</p>.<p>Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh. </p>