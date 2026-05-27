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Assam becomes third state to pass UCC; Himanta calls it 'watershed moment'

Rules for implementation of the UCC will be in place in about six months.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 14:10 IST
CongressUttarakhandIndiaAssamuniform civil codeHimanta Biswa SarmaUCC

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