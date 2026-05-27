Assam becomes third state to pass UCC; Himanta calls it 'watershed moment'

<p>Guwahati: The contentious <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uniform-civil-code">Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026 </a>was passed in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> Assembly on Wednesday with voice vote amid objections by the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and its allies during nearly five-hour-long discussions. </p>.<p>The passage of the bill makes Assam the third state after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a> to have a UCC. The UCC in Assam seeks to establish a single civil legal framework for all residents, barring the tribals, regarding marriage, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/divorce">divorce</a>, succession, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/live-in-relationships">live-in relationships</a>. </p>.<p>It explicitly excludes <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scheduled-tribes">Scheduled Tribes</a> to preserve their constitutional protections, while replacing various religion-based personal laws to ensure absolute equality and gender justice. </p>.<p>It makes registration of all marriages, divorce and live-in relationships mandatory while prohibits <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/polygamy">polygamy</a>. It also seeks to protect rights of the women in inheritance.</p>.<p>Taking part in the discussion, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> called it a "watershed moment" in Assam's history.</p>.<p>Defending the decision to keep the tribals out of its purview, Sarma said, "tribals have been exempted from the UCC because they have customary norms that protects rights and dignity of the women and prohibits polygamy. The decision is our mark of respect for the tribal customary laws and norms."</p>.<p>Sarma said the act will protect the rights and dignity of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslim">Muslim</a> women too by stopping <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-marriage">child marriage</a>, polygamy and compulsory registration of marriages and divorces. </p>.Congress first sought UCC in 1925; it represents only one community now: Himanta tells Assam Assembly.<p>He said the new bill would soon be send to the President for assent, following which rules will be made ready. "The process may take six to seven months for implementation." </p>.<p>The UCC was a major promise of BJP in its manifesto for Assembly elections held on April 9. </p>.<p>Wajed Ali Choudhury, who was named as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday, said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led government decided to pass the bill without any consultations with the community based organisations as part of its divisive policy and just to target the Muslims.</p>.<p>Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal said the UCC is a "mere political stunt" of BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to "appease" his high command and the Sangh Parivar by targetting the Muslims. </p>.<p>"There is nothing new here. We already have laws prohibiting polygamy, child marriage and for registration of Muslim marriages." </p>