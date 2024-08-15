Assam: Bombs planted at 19 places on Independence Day could not be blasted due to 'technical error', claims Ulfa-Independent

Guwahati: Insurgent group Ulfa-Independent on Thursday morning issued a statement saying that they had planted bombs in at least 19 places across Assam in order to "register armed protests" during the Independence Day celebrations but those could not be exploded due to "technical errors."
The statement issued at around 11.30 am also released a list of the 19 places that included eight in the state capital Guwahati. The banned outfit also released photographs of some of the places where the bombs were planted.
One of those is very close to the state secretariat at Dispur in Guwahati.
Ulfa-I earlier issued its routine call to boycott the Independence Day celebrations. The outfit on Thursday said the bombs were meant for explosion between 6 am and 12 noon.
This is one of the places where the bombs were planted.
It also asked residents to be careful till the bombs are removed and diffused.
Ulfa was formed in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam." One faction led by formed chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa signed an agreement with the government a few months ago. But the faction, Ulfa-I, led by Paresh Baruah is yet to join the peace process.
Published 15 August 2024, 06:15 IST