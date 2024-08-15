Assam: Bombs planted at 19 places on Independence Day could not be blasted due to 'technical error', claims Ulfa-Independent

Guwahati: Insurgent group Ulfa-Independent on Thursday morning issued a statement saying that they had planted bombs in at least 19 places across Assam in order to "register armed protests" during the Independence Day celebrations but those could not be exploded due to "technical errors."

The statement issued at around 11.30 am also released a list of the 19 places that included eight in the state capital Guwahati. The banned outfit also released photographs of some of the places where the bombs were planted.