Assam Budget for FY'25 to be tabled on Feb 12

Last Updated 09 January 2024, 13:02 IST

Guwahati: The Assam budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on February 12, an official said on Tuesday.

The third Budget Session of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will begin from February 5.

The Assam Legislative Assembly has issued a notification calling the sitting of the House at 9:30 am on February 5.

When contacted, Assam Assembly Principal Secretary Hemen Das told PTI that the Budget Session will conclude on February 28 and it will have a five-day break for sittings of the Departmentally Related Standing Committees (DRSCs).

"The annual budget for next fiscal will be presented on February 12," he added.

The Assam Cabinet on November 16 last year had recommended holding the Budget Session of the present Assembly from February 5 to present the state's financial statement for the 2024-25 fiscal.

(Published 09 January 2024, 13:02 IST)
