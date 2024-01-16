Assam buffalo fight event: 'We have to preserve tradition but with responsibility,' says Himanta

"The 2014 Supreme Court order had put a stop on organising these, but we are resuming our traditional event with great happiness. I urge the organisers and buffalo owners to follow the SOP and ensure that no harm comes to the animals," he said.

"It is our duty to preserve and take forward our heritage, but with responsibility," Sarma added.

Organisers of the buffalo fight at Ahotguri claimed that about 50 pairs will be participating in the event, which has a trophy for the winner.

The SOPs for Bulbul and buffalo fights, published following a state Cabinet decision last month, focusses on safety of the animals, including a ban on the use of any intoxicating drugs or sharp weapons to control the animals.

The CM, who had witnessed the Bulbul fight on Monday, had wrote on X: "Glimpses of the Bulbuli Fight which took place at Shri Hayagriva Madhav Mandir after a gap of 9 years. This competition dates back to the days of Swargadeo Pramatta Singha."

"In December 2023, the Assam Cabinet approved a detailed SoP for conducting this ancient Bihu tradition," he added.