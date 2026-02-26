<p>Guwahati: Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to seek the trial of cultural icon<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zubeen-garg"> Zubeen Garg</a>'s alleged murder case in a fast-track court. </p><p>This was decided in a meeting of the Cabinet following a plea for a fast track court by Garg's family.</p><p>Garg, 56, an iconic singer, musician, film maker, actor and philanthropist, had died on September 19 last year in Singapore while swimming in a sea with his friends and associates. </p><p>Garg was in Singapore as a "cultural ambassador" for the Northeast India Festival in Singapore. Garg's sudden death caused huge emotional outrage across Assam and outside by his fans.</p> .BJP urges EC to conduct Assam polls before Bihu, Congress flags Zubeen Garg factor .<p>Informing about the Cabinet decision, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday evening that the decision for seeking a fast-track court was taken in view of his family's request. </p><p>He said the state government would soon move the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court with a plea for setting up a fast track or exclusive court for daily trials. </p><p>Sarma had earlier claimed that Garg was murdered. </p><p>At least five persons including organiser of the festival Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's cousin brother were arrested on charges of the alleged murder. </p><p>Two of his PSOs were also arrested for an alleged fraud case. Five have still remained in judicial custody while the chargesheets were filed in a court here on December 12. </p>