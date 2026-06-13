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Assam Cabinet decides to stop Aadhaar issuance to those aged above 18

The ban will, however, be complete from April 1, 2027, and people from these communities above the age of 18 will also stop receiving it from that date, the chief minister said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsAssamAadhar

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