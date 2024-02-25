Assam Cabinet nod to repeal Muslim Marriage Act welcomed by BJP, opposition cries discrimination

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 has been welcomed by the ruling BJP, while opposition parties claimed that the move, which was ''discriminatory against Muslims'', was made to polarise voters in the election year.

The state cabinet on Friday night approved the decision to repeal the Act in a bid to end the social menace of child marriage as it contained provisions allowing registration of marriages even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal claimed that the repeal of the Act was the first step to bring in the Unified Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, but it will sound the death knell of the BJP government in the state.

''They are trying to provoke the Muslims and polarise voters in their favour,'' Ajmal told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Congress MLA Abdul Rashid Mandal claimed that the decision is “discriminatory” against Muslims as this is the only mechanism for registration of marriages and divorces for Muslims and is valid under the Constitution.

The Goalpara (West) legislator also accused the BJP government of being ''anti-Muslim” and claimed that it is trying to show the Hindu people that the administration is favouring them and depriving Muslims.

The government was talking about the UCC and banning polygamy in the state but no such bill or ordinance has been brought in the assembly so far for reasons best known to them, he said.

Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, however, wondered how repealing an 89-year-old law that permits marriage between a small girl and an adult man becomes anti-Muslim.