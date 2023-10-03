Assam child marriage: 916 held in early morning 'special operation'

In another major "crackdown" against child marriage, police in Assam arrested 916 persons including 551 husbands in the past 48-hours.

Those arrested included 351 relatives who allegedly aided in such "unlawful marriages" and 15 solemnisers, the state police headquarters said on Tuesday evening. It said 706 cases have been registered against 1,041 accused in connection with child marriage incidents across Assam.

This was the second biggest drive against child marriage by the BJP-led government since February when more than 3,000 persons were similarly arrested.

The drive was mostly carried out early in the morning, sources said.

Although police said it was a state-wide drive, data shared by the state police headquarters revealed that most of the arrests were from districts with more Bengali-speaking Muslim population. Barpeta district topped the list with 244 arrests followed by Dhubri (125), Goalpara (66), Hailakandi (59), Hojai and Bongaigaon (53 each) and Cachar (34).