Assam child marriage: Over 800 held in early morning 'Special operation'

"In a massive crackdown against child marriage, Assam Police has arrested over 800 accused persons in a special operation which began in the early hours of dawn. The number of arrests is likely to rise," said his post.

The arrests come days after Sarma announced that over 3,000 persons would be arrested for child marriage and for assisting in such "unlawful marriages."

In February this year, Assam had launched a "Karnataka-like crackdown" against child marriage and arrested nearly 4,000 persons. Several kazis (priests who solemnize marriage) were also arrested as part of the drive.

Sarma earlier said similar drive would continue till child marriage is eliminated as the same has been found to be the biggest reason for a high rate of maternal mortality and infant mortality in the state.