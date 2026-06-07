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Assam CM announces allocation of 'guardian districts' to cabinet colleagues

Accordingly, Rameswar Teli has been given the charge of Tinsukia and Jorhat, while Kamrup Metropolitan and Dhemaji are assigned to Atul Bora.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 11:44 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaCM

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