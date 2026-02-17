Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam CM Himanta meets Bhupen Borah day after his resignation from Congress

Sarma visited Borah's residence in Ghoramara area of Guwahati, and was welcomed by his wife and son with 'aarti'.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us