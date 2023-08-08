Assam CM Himanta Sarma invites fugitive ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua to visit state as 'guest'

"Paresh Baruah may not sit for talks just because of my invitation. But I think, if he comes to Assam now and stays for 7 to 10 days as a guest, he will realise the change Assam has seen. The state is no longer what it used to be in the 1980s. He had a notion that people from outside are occupying the positions in Assam but now youths from Assam are living in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh etc. Things have improved a lot," Sarma told reporters after a programme in Dhola Sadiya in Upper Assam, a region close to Baruah's original residence.