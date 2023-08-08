Assam CM Himanta Sarma invites fugitive ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua to visit state as 'guest'

Virtually offering a safe passage, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday appealed to Paresh Baruah, the fugitive leader of insurgent group Ulfa-Independent, to visit the state for 7 to 10 days before making his decision to join peace talks with the government.
"Paresh Baruah may not sit for talks just because of my invitation. But I think, if he comes to Assam now and stays for 7 to 10 days as a guest, he will realise the change Assam has seen. The state is no longer what it used to be in the 1980s. He had a notion that people from outside are occupying the positions in Assam but now youths from Assam are living in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh etc. Things have improved a lot," Sarma told reporters after a programme in Dhola Sadiya in Upper Assam, a region close to Baruah's original residence.
The Sarma added that the state government would provide all assistance for his visit (safe passage). The CM, however, said many youths, who joined Ulfa-I are willing to come back to Assam.
Baruah, one of the founders of Ulfa in 1979, is believed to be hiding somewhere along the China-Myanmar border.
Ulfa was formed with a demand for "sovereign Assam". A group led by former Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and general secretary Anup Chetia started talks with the Centre in 2011. But another group led by Paresh Baruah renamed the organisation as Ulfa-Independent and is still out of the peace process. It is still carrying out subversive activities, particularly in Upper Assam.
Sarma recently said that tribal insurgency has ended with the surrender of insurgents and signing of agreements with several groups, including the NDFB, KLNLF, UPDS, and adivasi groups since 2020. But Ulfa-I has remained a concern for the government as well as the security agencies. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was removed from 60 per cent of areas in Assam, but the same is still in force in at least eight districts, mainly due to activities of the Ulfa-I. The outfit is against talks without discussion on its demand for "sovereign Assam."