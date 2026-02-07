<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that senior Congress leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia made offensive gestures towards women during a recent party rally.</p><p>He said that the Congress should expel Borah, a former state party president, and Saikia, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, for "disrespecting women".</p><p>Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government programme here, Sarma claimed that a hand gesture was made in Guwahati a couple of days ago from atop a bus being used by the Congress for its ongoing state-wide rally.</p><p>Maintaining that it was a gesture towards all Assamese girls and women, he said, "If the party doesn't expel them, I don't think they will be able to go anywhere. It is about all women, not about any 'jati' (community)."</p>.Assam CM Himanta claims Congress chief Gogoi’s family has ‘running’ bank accounts in Pakistan.<p>Sarma said that he has directed that the video clip be sent to the women commission so that cognisance is taken of it.</p><p>"I can't even imagine a leader of the opposition, a former party president making such gestures, that too when Mira Borthakur (state Mahila Congress president) was with them," he added.</p><p>He said that the matter will be discussed in cabinet meet scheduled for Saturday evening.</p><p>The chief minister expressed surprise over the local media not reporting on the incident and claimed that he was forwarded the clip by an acquaintance from New Delhi.</p>