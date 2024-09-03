Assam CM Himanta warns citizens of online fraud after two were arrested for investment scam worth crores

Guwahati: Police in Assam arrested two persons in Dibrugarh and in Guwahati for allegedly running a fake online trading scam in which they fraudulently collected crores from investors with promise of high returns.

Vishal Phukan, a 22-year boy was arrested from Dibrugarh while his associate, Swapnanil Das was arrested in Guwahati.

Sources in police said Phukan had promised 30 per cent returns from investments in just two months and collected crores from potential investors from across the state.