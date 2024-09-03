Assam CM Himanta warns citizens of online fraud after two were arrested for investment scam worth crores

Guwahati: Police in Assam arrested two persons in Dibrugarh and in Guwahati for allegedly running a fake online trading scam in which they fraudulently collected crores from investors with promise of high returns.
Vishal Phukan, a 22-year boy was arrested from Dibrugarh while his associate, Swapnanil Das was arrested in Guwahati.
Sources in police said Phukan had promised 30 per cent returns from investments in just two months and collected crores from potential investors from across the state.
Police seized some computer sets and documents for investigation into the case. The case was registered based on complaints from investors duped by the duo. They claimed that the money would be invested in stocks for high returns.
Reacting to the reports about collection of crores from potential investors, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday warned people against investment in such firms.
"The promise of such high returns is the act of fraudsters. Those who invested money in such schemes should immediately stop investing. According to law, no one is authorised to collect money for investment in stocks. There are set rules for investment in the stock markets. People should follow the norms for investments in stock markets instead of falling prey to such fraudsters," Sarma told reporters.
Published 03 September 2024, 15:43 IST