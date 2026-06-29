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Assam CM monitoring Dhemaji flood situation, train services suspended

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said all train movement between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended indefinitely after a railway bridge was damaged due to massive erosion.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 19:29 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 19:29 IST
India NewsAssamFloodHimanta Biswa Sarma

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