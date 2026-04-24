Assam CM's wife passport row: Gauhati HC denies anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera

<p>The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a> in connection with a defamation complaint filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan, over his allegations that she possessed multiple passports and foreign property.</p><p>The CM’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, had filed the case on April 6 against the Congress leader and all other persons who acted in connivance with him.</p><p>The single bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia rejected Khera's anticipatory bail application filed on Monday after he was asked by the Supreme Court to approach the Gauhati High Court, a lawyer representing the Congress leader said.</p><p>The court heard the petition on Tuesday and reserved its order.</p><p>The high court listed the delivery of the order on its cause list for Friday.</p><p>Following the allegations, the CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, filed criminal cases against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>The Telangana High Court had earlier granted him a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, but the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against it.</p><p>The apex court passed an interim order to stay the grant of anticipatory transit bail and asked Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.</p>