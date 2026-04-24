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Assam CM's wife passport row: Gauhati HC denies anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera

The CM’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, had filed the case on April 6 against the Congress leader and all other persons who acted in connivance with him.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsAssamPawan KheraHimanta Biswa SarmaGauhati High Court

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