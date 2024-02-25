Assam Congress working chief Rana Goswami quits

Guwahati: Days after a Congress working president and a former minister in Assam decided to lend their support to the BJP government while continuing to stay in the party, another working president, Rana Goswami, resigned from his role as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam on Sunday citing "various political reasons".

The decision comes after Goswami held a meeting with his followers on Saturday night at his hometown Jorhat following rumours that the former MLA was planning to join the BJP or its ally Asom Gana Parishad.

"I beg to state that unfortunately I am tendering my resignation as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath due to various political reasons," Goswami said in his letter to Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah.