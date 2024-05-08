Assam Congress' X account 'hacked', police complaint lodged

Guwahati: The official X account of Assam Congress was allegedly hacked on Wednesday with the profile name changed to 'Tesla Event' and the profile picture to American electric carmaker Tesla's logo.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee lodged a police complaint and demanded the arrest of the culprit.

"We would like to inform you that our official Twitter (sic) handle, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, was hacked but has now been restored and is currently under review to ensure full security," APCC said in a post on X in the afternoon.