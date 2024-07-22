Assam court convicts former APSC chairman, 31 others in cash-for-jobs scam in 2015

The results of the examinations were declared in 2016. But after the case was registered in 2017, police examined 1,075 candidates who had appeared for the examination and found that marks secured by 27 candidates were altered and increased.

"It appears that the Commission under the leadership of accused Rakesh Kumar Paul violated the Assam Agriculture Service Rules, 1980 and by passing the conditions given in the published advertisement awarded marks in additional qualification and experience to the candidates."

"The marks under the head of additional qualification and experience were also not given judiciously; but awarded whimsically. The Commission violated the APSC Rules 2010, particularly Rule 19, did not allow the Principal Controller of Examinations to perform his duty and in the name of selecting right candidates, they did what they liked and selected their favourable candidates. Besides, some deserving candidates who got cut off marks or more in the interview, were simply made unqualified by reducing their marks in the merit list. The entire interview process was a mockery," said the order of the court passed by special judge Dipak Thakuria.