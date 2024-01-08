Assam declares Jan 22 as 'dry day' to mark Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.