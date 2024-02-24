JOIN US
Assam

Assam doctor arrested over attempted rape of woman seeking nurse job

The arrest was made on the basis of the woman’s police complaint about molestation and attempted rape, the officer said.
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 08:00 IST

Lakhimpur (Assam): A doctor has been arrested in Assam's Lakhimpur district for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, who sought the job of a nurse at his hospital, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accused was taken into custody late on Friday, he said.

The arrest was made on the basis of the woman’s police complaint about molestation and attempted rape, the officer said.

"We are questioning the doctor and further investigation is underway," he added.

(Published 24 February 2024, 08:00 IST)
