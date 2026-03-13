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BJP is ending 'historic injustice' done to tea garden workers in Assam: PM Modi

Lashing out at the Congress, PM Modi said the opposition party never looked after the tea garden workers during its tenure.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsAssamNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsGuwahatiBJP Congress

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