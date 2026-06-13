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Assam Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2026 notified

The rules notified by the Assam Governor on Friday will come into effect across the state with immediate effect.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsAssamexcise rules

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