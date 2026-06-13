Assam Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2026 notified

<p>Guwahati: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam </a>government has notified the Assam Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing major changes in liquor sales, licensing, location of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">liquor </a>outlets, revenue collection, and the promotion of heritage alcoholic beverages.</p>.<p>The new rules mandate minimum guaranteed revenue payments for liquor license holders, impose stricter distance norms for retail outlets, and regulate liquor sales and license transfers.</p>.<p>The rules notified by the Assam Governor on Friday will come into effect across the state with immediate effect.</p>.Karnataka's new excise policy: Premium whiskey, beer to cost less as local liquor gets dearer.<p>The reforms also provide significant support to indigenous communities through exclusive manufacturing rights and reduced fees for heritage alcoholic beverages.</p>.<p>Additionally, the state created a new category called "Assam Made Liquor" to promote locally produced alcoholic products while strengthening regulation and revenue collection across the sector.</p>.<p>Revenue will be collected in four quarters at rates of 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent, and 26 per cent, respectively.</p>.<p>Failure to pay the designated revenue will attract a 10 per cent penalty on the outstanding amount, along with an additional interest rate of 1.5 per cent per month for delayed payments.</p>.<p>Under the revised rules, liquor shops must follow new packaging and serving guidelines.</p>.<p>The amendment also brings changes in license shifting rules and introduces special provisions to protect and promote Assam's traditional heritage alcoholic beverages.</p>.<p>Manufacturing rights will be reserved for indigenous communities, with reduced license fees and a production limit of 1,000 litres per day. </p>