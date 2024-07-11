Assam floods: Kaziranga facing worst deluge in decade, 174 animal deaths so far

Guwahati: The famous Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam is facing its worst flood in the past one decade that has already led to the death of 174 animals including 10 prized one-horned rhinos.

In a status report of the flood situation, KNP director Sonali Ghosh said the park recorded the highest water level of 87.47 meters at Nimatighat in Jorhat district on June 1, which surpassed the record of 87.27 meters registered on August 12 in 2017. The 1,090 square kilometer park had low flood in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023, Ghosh said.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site park, which boasts the credit of being the biggest habitat for the one-horned rhinos in the world, however, has witnessed the death of 174 animals so far including 10 one-horned rhinos.