Assam: Forum of women journalists formed to ensure workplace safety, equal representation and more

Guwahati: A forum of women journalists of Assam has been formed with the objectives of ensuring workplace safety, equal representation in newsrooms and skill development for professional growth.

Christened 'Assam Women Journalists' Forum', over 50 media professionals came together to form the new body here on Saturday, a statement said.

The meeting started by observing a one-minute silence in memory of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The meeting discussed various issues concerning women media persons and adopted a resolution to form a forum to interact, build relationships and contacts, exchange information, experiences and views relating to the profession and society.