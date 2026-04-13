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Assam govt files plea in Supreme Court against interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera

On April 10, the high court granted Khera one-week transit anticipatory bail and gave him a week to file an application before the concerned court.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 07:53 IST
India NewsCongressAssamSupreme CourtPawan Khera

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