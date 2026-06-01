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Assam govt suspends distribution of ration items for two months due to interim budget

The department said the state is currently operating under a vote-on-account budget and the full budget for 2026-27 will be presented by the new government in July.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsAssamration cardsSuspensionration itemsinterim budgetGuwahatai

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