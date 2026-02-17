Menu
Assam govt tables Rs 62,294.78 crore interim budget for FY'27

Tabling her last budget before the state goes into polls, Neog said Assam is, at present, the fastest-growing state in India as per the RBI data.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 09:13 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 09:13 IST
