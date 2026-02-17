<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Tuesday presented a Rs 62,294.78 crore interim budget for the financial year 2026-27, ahead of the assembly elections due in a couple of months.</p>.<p>Tabling her last budget before the state goes into polls, Neog said Assam is, at present, the fastest-growing state in India as per the RBI data.</p>.<p>"I seek a vote on account on the demands for grants for the initial months of the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 62,29,478.30 lakh to enable the government to carry on with its normal services pending full budget," she said.</p>.<p>In her 33-page budget speech, Neog said Assam is poised to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028, ahead of the state's own 2030 target for the same.</p>.Tamil Nadu finance minister presents 2026-27 interim budget; highlights growth, women, and Tamil culture.<p>"At constant prices, the state's Gross State Domestic Product expanded by 45 per cent between FY 2019-20 and FY 2024-25, significantly outperforming the national growth average of 29 per cent," she added.</p>.<p>The finance minister said Assam's per capita income has more than doubled in five years to Rs 1,85,429 in 2025-26 from Rs 86,947 in 2020-21, representing a jump of 113 per cent. </p>