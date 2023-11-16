Assam govt to merge Class 10, 12 boards to set up one new body

Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday said it has decided to merge the state boards for Class 10 and 12 to make one single entity.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on X, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be merged to create a new body -- Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

The SEBA conducts the Class 10 board examinations, while the Class 12 tests are looked after by the AHSEC.

The cabinet decided to merge the two age-old bodies to "develop, regulate and supervise the standards and quality of school education", the communique said.