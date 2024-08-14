Home
Assam hospital cancels advisory asking women doctors to avoid isolated places at night

SMCH's Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory, following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 10:29 IST

Guwahati: The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors and other staffers asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night.

SMCH's Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory, following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"The advisory issued earlier stands cancelled and a new advisory will be issued soon in this regard," Gupta said.

The advisory was cancelled following protests from students who demanded enhanced security measures in the hospital.

Published 14 August 2024, 10:29 IST
