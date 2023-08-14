Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam madrasa student beheading: Teacher, hostel warden arrested

The madrasa, which has about 20 students, has been sealed, police said.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 15:53 IST

Follow Us

The lone teacher and the hostel warden of the madrasa in Cachar district of Assam, where the beheaded body of a 12-year-old student was found, were arrested on Monday, police said.

The teacher of Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa in Dholai area of the district was first picked up for interrogation on Sunday after the body was found, the police said.

'After quizzing him the whole night, we found that his role in the incident was doubtful. So, we arrested him. Later, the hostel warden was also arrested,' a police official said.

Investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the killing of the boy and to find out his murderers.

On Sunday morning the boy's beheaded body was seen by one of his six roommates in the madrasa hostel after he woke up.

The victim was identified as Rajibul Hussain (12).

The madrasa, which has about 20 students, has been sealed, the police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 15:53 IST)
India NewsAssamCrimeMadrasa

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT