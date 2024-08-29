Assam opposition forum writes to President, asks to 'sack' CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for 'Miya Muslims' remark

A forum of Opposition parties in Assam has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking "sacking" of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his "communal and divisive" statement in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The letter was sent through Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Sarma said in the Assembly that he would take sides to stop "Miya" Muslims from "taking over" entire Assam.

On Wednesday, the Opposition parties lodged an FIR against Sarma asking for his arrest. They accused Sarma of attempting to incite communal tension by targeting a specific community, potentially leading to riot-like situations in the state.

The complaint was filed by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, general secretary of the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), at Dispur police station. Gogoi was accompanied by leaders of other parties of the Forum.

The UOFA is an alliance of 18 parties in Assam, aligned with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Referring to the alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dhing, which evoked widespread condemnations and protests, the UOFA claimed that Sarma is ‘trying to whip up communal frenzy by targeting a particular community'.

It has already resulted in "attack on some people belonging to religious minority in Sivasagar by BJP workers and leaders", the opposition parties claimed, adding that it had been done as "part of conspiracy to create a riot like situation in the state and the accused named Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders are part of the criminal conspiracy to create such unrest".